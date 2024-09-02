Most Popular
[Test Drive] Chevy’s new Colorado offers smooth ride as all-around truck
American pickup blends comfortable city driving and off-road capabilitiesBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Sept. 2, 2024 - 13:16
The all-new Colorado, the latest generation of the Chevrolet’s pickup truck, has returned as a well-rounded off-roader featuring an impressive powertrain and unexpectedly comfortable driving experience.
The Korea Herald checked out the newly launched American pickup in a recent test drive including both on- and off-road courses in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
Measuring 5,410 millimeters in length, 1,905 mm in width and 1,810 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,337 mm, the new Colorado looked imposing and strong but not overwhelmingly humungous. The design of the third-generation pickup featured a more muscular hood and sidelines. Added with the slimmer headlamps, the face-lifted truck looked younger and sportier than the previous model.
The vehicle's interior received an overall upgrade as it features a 28-centimeter cluster and a 29-centimeter touchscreen. The interior design pointed to simplicity as it only left the most essential buttons and control panels in the center console.
The test drive began at the House of GM, the first integrated brand space of the American automaker in Korea, located in the Gangnam district -- one of the most bustling areas in the capital city.
Despite the large body of the new Colorado, the inner-city driving experience turned out to be easier and more comfortable than expected. Equipped with an enhanced eight-speed transmission, the pickup drove almost like a sport utility vehicle, which typically tends to be more comfortable than traditional trucks on regular roads.
Once the test drive reached the off-road course, the new Colorado showed its true strength as a powerful American off-road pickup truck. The 2.7-liter direct-injection gasoline turbo engine boasting a maximum output of 314.3 horsepower and a maximum torque of 54 kilogram-meters provided more than enough boost for the vehicle to maneuver smoothly through the extreme terrains.
The driver could switch the vehicle’s wheel control system between rear-wheel drive, four-wheel drive high and low as well as four-wheel drive auto with just a touch of the circular button next to the gear knob. The driving mode -- regular, off-road, extreme terrain and towing -- could be easily selected by turning the button.
Driving through the off-road course, the underbody camera displayed what was happening below the pickup in real-time on the center touchscreen. It made the off-road driving feel safer as the driver could see the terrain conditions and be prepared. As the underbody camera is easily exposed to dirt and mud, the new Colorado features a cleaning system that uses washer liquid to clean the underbody camera by touching an icon on the infotainment display.
Labeled as a premium pickup truck featuring improved off-road capabilities, the all-new Colorado became an instant hit in the Korean market as the first batch of 400 units sold out on the first day of the vehicle’s launch on July 15. The price of the pickup truck, which is offered in one trim of Z71, begins at 72.79 million won ($54,684).
