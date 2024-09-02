[Test Drive] Chevy’s new Colorado offers smooth ride as all-around truck

The all-new Colorado, the latest generation of the Chevrolet’s pickup truck, has returned as a well-rounded off-roader featuring an impressive powertrain and unexpectedly comfortable driving experience.

The Korea Herald checked out the newly launched American pickup in a recent test drive including both on- and off-road courses in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.

Measuring 5,410 millimeters in length, 1,905 mm in width and 1,810 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,337 mm, the new Colorado looked imposing and strong but not overwhelmingly humungous. The design of the third-generation pickup featured a more muscular hood and sidelines. Added with the slimmer headlamps, the face-lifted truck looked younger and sportier than the previous model.

The vehicle's interior received an overall upgrade as it features a 28-centimeter cluster and a 29-centimeter touchscreen. The interior design pointed to simplicity as it only left the most essential buttons and control panels in the center console.

The test drive began at the House of GM, the first integrated brand space of the American automaker in Korea, located in the Gangnam district -- one of the most bustling areas in the capital city.

Despite the large body of the new Colorado, the inner-city driving experience turned out to be easier and more comfortable than expected. Equipped with an enhanced eight-speed transmission, the pickup drove almost like a sport utility vehicle, which typically tends to be more comfortable than traditional trucks on regular roads.