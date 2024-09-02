DDP lights up for annual media art festival

The Seoul Light DDP 2024 Autumn festival's media art exhibition, the "Poetry of Time," is shown on the walls of Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul on Aug. 29. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul, is celebrating the return of fall with an annual media art festival that garnered over a million visitors last year.

Seoul Light DDP, a media art festival jointly hosted and organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Design Foundation, showcases media artworks by projecting them onto the 222-meter-long exterior of the city's landmark with spaceship-like architecture.

This year’s festival, which runs through Sunday, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the multipurpose public space under the theme “Future Log.”

The event, first launched in 2019, has since grounded itself as one of Seoul’s signature media art festivals. In 2023 alone, the festival attracted over 1.16 million visitors and received international recognition at the Red Dot Design Awards and at the International Design Excellence Awards or IDEA in the same year.

The first act of the two-part exhibition, “Poetry of Time,” features artworks by late Korean painter Kim Whan-ki, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of his passing. "Poetry of Time" was directed by media artist and professor Park Je-sung from Seoul National University’s Department of Sculpture, with music direction by producer Yoon Sang.

“We tried to reinterpret Kim Whan-ki’s works by capturing the essence of eternal time that the painter wished to convey through his artworks as well as his formative poetry,” Park told the press during a press conference on Aug. 29. “I am honored to have been a part of bringing Kim’s works back to life with modern digital technology, creating something that allows us to imagine both the past and the future together.”