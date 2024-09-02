Tickets for premium seats in Busan Fireworks Festival available from Monday

Busan city government will open sales for the 19th Busan Fireworks Festival at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Tickets for the event, set for Nov. 9, will be available through Yest24 Ticket's website and the mobile banking application of BNK Busan Bank.

The festival, which takes place annually around Busan’s landmark Gwangan Bridge, draws about a million people to Gwangalli Beach every year to see the 1-hour firework show.

The premium seats will be installed on the shore in front of Homers Hotel and Hotel Aqua Palace, which face the Gwangan Bridge. People can choose between “R grade” seats, which are offered with a table, for 100,000 won ($74.62), and “S grade,” with no table, at 70,000 won.

R-grade seats will be located closer to the water so that they provide a closer view of the display.

Detailed explanations and conditions for the tickets are offered in English in the official online ticket booths.

All proceeds from the tickets will be invested in holding the festival, securing more fireworks, installing convenience facilities for the audience, beefing up security and hiring guides at the festival venues, the city told local media.