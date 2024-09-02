Health minister seeks to soothe concerns over hospital emergency rooms

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Patriarchal values lose hold: Korean fathers want to change but lack role models
-
2
[Weekender] Subculture festival in Seoul transcends gaming
-
3
Nearly 60% of major Korean companies have no immediate hiring plans in H2
-
4
Ex-President Moon named suspect in bribery probe
-
5
Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history
-
6
Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide
-
7
ASF outbreak in Gimpo spurs emergency response ahead of Chuseok
-
8
Leaders of rival parties agree to launch 'livelihood' consultative body
-
9
Borrowing nature for one-of-a-kind stay
-
10
Will battery brand awareness influence EV shoppers amid safety concerns?
Health minister seeks to soothe concerns over hospital emergency roomsBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 2, 2024 - 09:56
Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong on Monday tried to soothe concerns about hospital emergency rooms, as some doctors have warned of a potential disruption of emergency care due to a prolonged walkout by trainee doctors.
"Although there are some difficulties, we believe that emergency rooms are capable of maintaining operations," Cho told an SBS radio.
"The issues extend beyond emergency rooms to follow-up treatments, which were present even before the walkout by the medical community," Cho said. "This can be addressed through medical reform."
The minister added that the government will ensure 4,000 hospitals and clinics remain open over the Chuseok holiday.
With regard to a proposal by Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, to defer the medical school quota increase for 2026 to help break an impasse over the government's medical reform plan, Cho said the government cannot accept the proposal.
"If we defer the increase in the medical school quota for 2026, it will also delay achieving a balance between the supply and demand for doctors," Cho said.
The government has already finalized a plan to increase the medical school quota by about 1,500 students next year in an effort to address the shortage of doctors in essential services.
"Accepting (the proposal for delay) is not an option, as it could cause significant disruption to efforts aimed at bolstering essential medical services and improving regional health care," he added.
However, Cho reiterated that the government is open to negotiating with the medical community should they come up with a reasonable solution. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean fathers want to change but lack role models
-
Health minister seeks to soothe concerns over hospital emergency rooms
-
Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history