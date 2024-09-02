Yoon's approval rating sinks to second-lowest point since taking office

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a press conference at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell to 29.6 percent, the second-lowest level since he took office in May 2022, a poll showed Monday.

According to the survey by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance fell 0.4 percentage point from the previous week.

It is the first time Yoon's approval rating has dropped below the 30 percent mark since August 2022.

The survey cited the government's handling of the doctors' walkout and the subsequent "medical vacuum" as reasons for the decline in the positive assessment of Yoon.

The negative assessment of Yoon inched up 0.3 percent point to 66.7 percent.

The survey was conducted on 2,513 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,008 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, the approval ratings of the ruling People Power Party fell 4.2 percentage points to 32.8 percent, while support for the main opposition Democratic Party rose 2.2 percentage points to 42.4 percent.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent. (Yonhap)