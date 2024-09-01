[Graphic News] Kyochon tops brand rankings for chicken franchises

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Kyochon tops brand rankings for chicken franchisesBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 2, 2024 - 08:00
Recent data from the Korea Fair Trade Commission showed that franchises had grown to account for over 70 percent of the local fried chicken market.
According to a recent big data analysis by Rankify, Kyochon Chicken claimed the leading position in the brand index rankings for South Korean chicken franchises, earning 20,135 points. Goobne Chicken followed in second place with 11,110 points.
BHC Chicken secured third place, with 60Gye Chicken in fourth and Norang Tongdak rounding out the top five.
The rankings were calculated based on aggregated Google Trend scores and Naver search volumes for the week of Aug. 12-18.
