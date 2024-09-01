S. Korea, Japan in last-minute arrangements for visit by PM Kishida: presidential office

Most Popular
S. Korea, Japan in last-minute arrangements for visit by PM Kishida: presidential officeBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 19:47
South Korea and Japan have been in last-minute arrangements for the agenda of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit, a senior official at the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol said Sunday.
"Final arrangements on the itinerary and agenda are being discussed," the senior presidential official told reporters, without providing further details.
Japan's Kyodo News earlier reported Kishida was considering holding summit talks with Yoon in South Korea in early September before stepping down from office, citing diplomatic sources.
Bilateral relations between Seoul and Tokyo have significantly warmed since South Korea decided in March last year to resolve the issue of compensating Korean forced labor victims during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula without asking for contributions from Japanese companies.
Yoon and Kishida have prioritized bolstering trilateral security cooperation between the Asian neighbors and their shared ally, the United States, amid growing security threats posed by North Korea. (Yonhap)
