China's Lu ends badminton title drought at Korea Open

By AFP

Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 19:19

Games are being held at 2024 Korea Open badminton tournament in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province on Aug. 27. (Yonhap) Games are being held at 2024 Korea Open badminton tournament in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province on Aug. 27. (Yonhap)

China's Lu Guangzu won his first title on badminton's world tour in six years when he beat Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao in the Korea Open final on Sunday.

World number 13 Lu, the tournament's number seven seed, came through a hard-fought tussle 21-16, 20-22, 21-18 to lift his first trophy since the Canada Open in 2018.

World number 30 Lee was unseeded in Seoul.

China's world number one Shi Yuqi was eliminated in the quarter-finals, while Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, who won his second straight Olympic gold in Paris last month, did not compete.

In the women's tournament, South Korea's number seven seed Kim Ga-eun won by walkover against second-seeded Chinese opponent Wang Zhiyi.

In mixed doubles, Malaysia's number four seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei beat China's unseeded Guo Xinwa and Li Qian 17-21, 21-13, 21-13.

Indonesia's seventh-seeded Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana upset South Korean top seeds Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae in the men's doubles final, winning 18-21, 21-9, 21-8.

In women's doubles, South Korea's sixth-seeded Jeong Na-eun and Kim Hye-jeong beat Malaysian number four seeds Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah 21-12, 21-11. (AFP)

