1 dead, 4 injured in apparent arson at game hall

Firefighters and police respond to a fire that broke out at a game hall in the southwestern county of Yeongam, 307 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 1, 2024, in this photo provided by the South Jeolla Province Fire Dept. (Yonhap)

YEONGAM, South Korea -- One person died and four others were injured Sunday in an apparent act of arson at a game hall in the southwestern county of Yeongam, police and fire authorities said.

The fire was put out 20 minutes after a report was filed at 1:29 p.m. but a Chinese national was found dead, they said. One of the four employees and visitors who suffered injuries was reportedly in a critical condition.

A preliminary probe showed that the Chinese national allegedly started the fire and that the scope of casualties was worsened as the suspect locked the entrance.

The police are looking into the case, including why the suspect started the fire and whether the game hall engaged in illicit activities, such as game money exchange. (Yonhap)