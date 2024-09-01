Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea to hike fees for surgeries, reduce reliance on junior doctors
-
2
SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's Taeil
-
3
[Weekender] Subculture festival in Seoul transcends gaming
-
4
TWICE's agency cracks down on deepfake videos amid rising industry concerns
-
5
Ex-baseball player ordered to pay W800m won to Padres' Kim Ha-seong in contract dispute case
-
6
Nearly 60% of major Korean companies have no immediate hiring plans in H2
-
7
ASF outbreak in Gimpo spurs emergency response ahead of Chuseok
-
8
History textbook controversy reignites in Korea
-
9
Borrowing nature for one-of-a-kind stay
-
10
[What to Watch] 3 summer horror films that are killer at beating the heat
Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicideBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 17:20
While a woman was attempting to take her own life by jumping into the Han River in Seoul, a man stole her bag and fled the scene on a bicycle. Amid the chaotic chase that ensued, another man on a motorcycle chased the suspect down to assist the police in catching him.
The Seoul police said recently that Mapo Police Station has awarded a man surnamed Lee a certificate of appreciation for his assistance in stopping the suspect from getting away on Aug. 18, after the suspect stole the bag of a woman on Mapodaegyo over the Han River.
"I feel a great sense of pride that I was able to contribute a little to maintaining public safety and order," Lee said in a video posted on Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's official YouTube channel, Friday.
Police officers had initially gone to the scene to help the woman, who was attempting to take her own life by jumping into the Han River from the bridge. After being notified that she had been rescued by authorities, the police started following an individual who had fled the scene by bike with the woman's bag.
The patrol cars chasing the suspect stopped in their tracks when they encountered a narrow alleyway. While the officers turned around looking for an alternate route, Lee started chasing the suspect on his motorcycle.
"I thought (police) could not chase the suspect down a narrow alley. I assumed that a man running away from the police was likely to be a suspect and stepped up," Lee said. He managed to follow the suspect and got him to step off his bicycle, at which point the officers caught up to them and took the suspect into custody.
The suspect, a man in his 40s, is currently being investigated by the prosecution.
* If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.
More from Headlines
-
Korean fathers want to change but lack role models
-
Leaders of rival parties hold 1st meeting
-
Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history