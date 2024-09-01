Man chases down thief who stole woman's bag as she was attempting suicide

This screenshot from a video posted on Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's official YouTube channel shows Lee (right), stopping the suspect who stole the bag of a woman as she was attempting to take her own life. (YouTube)

While a woman was attempting to take her own life by jumping into the Han River in Seoul, a man stole her bag and fled the scene on a bicycle. Amid the chaotic chase that ensued, another man on a motorcycle chased the suspect down to assist the police in catching him.

The Seoul police said recently that Mapo Police Station has awarded a man surnamed Lee a certificate of appreciation for his assistance in stopping the suspect from getting away on Aug. 18, after the suspect stole the bag of a woman on Mapodaegyo over the Han River.

"I feel a great sense of pride that I was able to contribute a little to maintaining public safety and order," Lee said in a video posted on Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's official YouTube channel, Friday.

Police officers had initially gone to the scene to help the woman, who was attempting to take her own life by jumping into the Han River from the bridge. After being notified that she had been rescued by authorities, the police started following an individual who had fled the scene by bike with the woman's bag.

The patrol cars chasing the suspect stopped in their tracks when they encountered a narrow alleyway. While the officers turned around looking for an alternate route, Lee started chasing the suspect on his motorcycle.

"I thought (police) could not chase the suspect down a narrow alley. I assumed that a man running away from the police was likely to be a suspect and stepped up," Lee said. He managed to follow the suspect and got him to step off his bicycle, at which point the officers caught up to them and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, is currently being investigated by the prosecution.

* If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.