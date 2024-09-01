Most EV chargers underground, lack overcharge prevention

Firefighters train on how to deal with an electric vehicle fire in an underground parking lot, using a mobile immersion tank to extinguish the flames while towing the vehicle to ground level in Busan on Aug. 27. (Yonhap) Firefighters train on how to deal with an electric vehicle fire in an underground parking lot, using a mobile immersion tank to extinguish the flames while towing the vehicle to ground level in Busan on Aug. 27. (Yonhap)

Nearly 60 percent of all slow and rapid electric vehicle charging stations in South Korea are installed underground, with the majority being slow chargers lacking overcharge prevention systems -- a major fire risk. According to a report provided by the Environment Ministry to Rep. Lim Lee-ja of the People Power Party, 373,961 EV charging stations were installed nationwide as of July 2024. This marks the first time the ministry has fully assessed the total number of underground EV chargers. The study comes after an accident on Aug. 1 where a Mercedes-Benz EV caught fire in an underground parking lot in Incheon due to overcharging, destroying 140 vehicles and damaging the apartment building’s systems. Of the charging stations tallied, the exact locations of 343,889 stations were pinpointed as they had received installation subsidies from the Ministry of Environment. The study primarily focused on subsidized charging stations, as the current status of the remaining 30,072 EV charging stations that did not receive subsidies from the Environment Ministry is still under review. Out of the 343,889 EV charging stations, the study identified 38,348 as rapid charging stations and 330,569 as slow charging stations. A total of 201,935, or 58.7 percent, of rapid and slow EV charging stations were identified as installed underground, while 41.3 percent, or 141,953 EV charging stations, were identified as installed above ground.

A fire hazard prevention notice is put up near an electric vehicle charging station at an underground parking lot of an apartment complex in Songdo, Incheon, on Aug. 12. (Yonhap) A fire hazard prevention notice is put up near an electric vehicle charging station at an underground parking lot of an apartment complex in Songdo, Incheon, on Aug. 12. (Yonhap)