Leaders of rival parties hold 1st meeting

Democratic Party of Korea Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung shakes hands with People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon ahead of their 1st official talks held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon and Democratic Party of Korea Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung held their first talks Sunday, with the two leaders expressing hopes that the meeting would serve as a "starting point for productive politics."

The 90-minute closed-door meeting kicked off at the National Assembly at 2 p.m. after the two leaders delivered separate 10-minute opening remarks.

"Today's meeting will serve as the starting point for (a period) of productive and practical politics," Han, who was elected in July as the party's leader, said in his opening speech.

"I hope we can find a common ground between the ruling and the main opposition parties and continue the meeting from this point on," he added.

Lee responded by expressing anticipation that both sides could "produce realistic measures for (growth in) areas including energy, semiconductor and future technology," in his opening remarks.

The meeting was initially scheduled for Aug. 25, but it was postponed by a week after Lee tested positive for COVID-19.

The country’s low birth rate, future growth engines, inflation and cost of living, and tax reform were to be on the agenda, according to a joint briefing by party officials held prior to the meeting.

Bills railroaded by the Democratic Party and vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, including the one that mandates a special counsel probe into a young Marine's death and another that aims to provide handouts of between 250,000 won ($182) and 350,000 won to the entire population, were to be high on the agenda as well, officials added.

The government’s plan to increase the medical school quota by about 1,500 students next year in an effort to address the shortage of doctors in key services, was initially on the agenda, but the ruling party decided to remove it the previous day.

The gap in Yoon’s and Han’s stances over the medical school quota issue has been at the center of the latest rift between the president and the ruling party leader. Han earlier proposed deferring the adoption of the quota increase by one year to 2026, highlighting the need for extra time for medical schools to prepare and adjust to the new plan. The presidential office reportedly expressed frustration with Han’s idea, while reiterating its commitment to increase admissions by 2,000 seats annually for the next five years.

Yoon, however, denied the reports of conflicts with Han, telling reporters during a briefing held Thursday, saying, "There are no issues between the ruling party and the Cabinet."

The meeting closely follows the two largest parties’ rare bipartisan cooperation to pass 28 bills aimed to improve people’s livelihoods, last week. Among the 28, was the Nursing Act, which specifies the roles and responsibilities for nurses and nursing assistants, across the country while providing better legal protection.

Last week’s plenary session marked the first time the rival parties showed such bipartisan support in advancing legislation since the 22nd Assembly started its four-year session in late May. The country had suffered from intense legislative gridlock in the months leading up to and following the start of the 22nd Assembly session. Yoon has so far vetoed 21 bills, railroaded by the Democratic Party and passed by the opposition-led Assembly, since his inauguration in May 2022 -- the second-most of any president in South Korea's history.

Sunday’s meeting marks the first time since 2013 that the leaders of rival parties held an official meeting to discuss several key issues and agenda items. Lee and Han first officially met on Dec. 19, after Han became the ruling party's interim leader ahead of the April 10 general election and Lee was serving his first term as the Democratic Party chair. However, they did not discuss the agenda at that time.