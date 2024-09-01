Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea to hike fees for surgeries, reduce reliance on junior doctors

    S. Korea to hike fees for surgeries, reduce reliance on junior doctors
  2. 2

    SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's Taeil

    SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's Taeil
  3. 3

    [Weekender] Subculture festival in Seoul transcends gaming

    [Weekender] Subculture festival in Seoul transcends gaming
  4. 4

    TWICE's agency cracks down on deepfake videos amid rising industry concerns

    TWICE's agency cracks down on deepfake videos amid rising industry concerns
  5. 5

    Ex-baseball player ordered to pay W800m won to Padres' Kim Ha-seong in contract dispute case

    Ex-baseball player ordered to pay W800m won to Padres' Kim Ha-seong in contract dispute case
  1. 6

    Nearly 60% of major Korean companies have no immediate hiring plans in H2

    Nearly 60% of major Korean companies have no immediate hiring plans in H2
  2. 7

    ASF outbreak in Gimpo spurs emergency response ahead of Chuseok

    ASF outbreak in Gimpo spurs emergency response ahead of Chuseok
  3. 8

    History textbook controversy reignites in Korea

    History textbook controversy reignites in Korea
  4. 9

    Borrowing nature for one-of-a-kind stay

    Borrowing nature for one-of-a-kind stay
  5. 10

    [What to Watch] 3 summer horror films that are killer at beating the heat

    [What to Watch] 3 summer horror films that are killer at beating the heat
소아쌤

Night out at Seokjojeon

By Choi Si-young

Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 14:53

    • Link copied

A Seokjojeon tour in April 2024. (Korea Heritage Service) A Seokjojeon tour in April 2024. (Korea Heritage Service)

A tour of a Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace that includes coffee and desserts as well as a mini-musical exploring the life of King Gojong, the 26th Joseon king and the first emperor of the Daehan Empire, will return for a fall edition from Sept. 24 to Nov. 2.

Seokjojeon, a hall at Deoksugung designed by British architect John Reginald Harding and constructed in 1910, is known as the first Western-style stone building in Korea.

A guide will start tours by introducing the history of the two-story hall. Coffee and pecan tarts -- or herbal tea and almond cakes -- will then be served while an ensemble plays classical music. A mini-musical centering around Emperor Gojong’s efforts to save his country from unlawful occupation by Japan (1910-1945) will also be performed.

The event will be three times daily at 6:15 p.m. 6:50 p.m. and 7:25 p.m, excluding Mondays.

Tickets can be purchased for 26,000 won each online starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Ticketlink. Those attending the event wearing hanbok will be given gifts.

More from Headlines