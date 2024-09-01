Night out at Seokjojeon

Most Popular
Night out at SeokjojeonBy Choi Si-young
Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 14:53
A tour of a Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace that includes coffee and desserts as well as a mini-musical exploring the life of King Gojong, the 26th Joseon king and the first emperor of the Daehan Empire, will return for a fall edition from Sept. 24 to Nov. 2.
Seokjojeon, a hall at Deoksugung designed by British architect John Reginald Harding and constructed in 1910, is known as the first Western-style stone building in Korea.
A guide will start tours by introducing the history of the two-story hall. Coffee and pecan tarts -- or herbal tea and almond cakes -- will then be served while an ensemble plays classical music. A mini-musical centering around Emperor Gojong’s efforts to save his country from unlawful occupation by Japan (1910-1945) will also be performed.
The event will be three times daily at 6:15 p.m. 6:50 p.m. and 7:25 p.m, excluding Mondays.
Tickets can be purchased for 26,000 won each online starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Ticketlink. Those attending the event wearing hanbok will be given gifts.
siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
