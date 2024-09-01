[Herald Review] ‘Concerning My Daughter’: Learning how to love someone without understanding

Oh Min-ae (second from right) plays Sang-ok in “Concerning My Daughter.” (Challan) Oh Min-ae (second from right) plays Sang-ok in “Concerning My Daughter.” (Challan)

Sang-ok (Oh Min-ae) is a mother in her 50s working as a caregiver at a nursing home. When Sang-ok’s 30-something daughter unexpectedly moves into her house with her girlfriend of seven years, Sang-ok is forced to live with them. “Maybe I let you study too much,” Sang-ok says to her daughter, a part-time instructor at a college. Sang-ok hurls a barrage of questions at her daughter: “What can you guys do together? Can you guys register as a married couple? What about having kids? Do you really think you two can become a family?” “Mom, don’t you think that it’s the people like you who are preventing us from doing it?” cries her daughter (Yim Se-mi), who goes by the nickname Green, as given by her partner Lane (Ha Yoon-kyung). On the surface, the movie follows the stories of social minorities -- those who don’t fit into society as “normal” people or an “average” family: Sang-ok, who raised Green by herself; the seniors at the nursing home, who have no children visiting them; and the lesbian couple, who isn’t able to get acceptance from their parents.

Ha Yoon-kyung (left) and Yim Se-mi play a lesbian couple in “Concerning My Daughter.” (Challan) Ha Yoon-kyung (left) and Yim Se-mi play a lesbian couple in “Concerning My Daughter.” (Challan)