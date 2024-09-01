Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea to hike fees for surgeries, reduce reliance on junior doctors

    S. Korea to hike fees for surgeries, reduce reliance on junior doctors
  2. 2

    SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's Taeil

    SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's Taeil
  3. 3

    [Weekender] Subculture festival in Seoul transcends gaming

    [Weekender] Subculture festival in Seoul transcends gaming
  4. 4

    TWICE's agency cracks down on deepfake videos amid rising industry concerns

    TWICE's agency cracks down on deepfake videos amid rising industry concerns
  5. 5

    Ex-baseball player ordered to pay W800m won to Padres' Kim Ha-seong in contract dispute case

    Ex-baseball player ordered to pay W800m won to Padres' Kim Ha-seong in contract dispute case
  1. 6

    Nearly 60% of major Korean companies have no immediate hiring plans in H2

    Nearly 60% of major Korean companies have no immediate hiring plans in H2
  2. 7

    ASF outbreak in Gimpo spurs emergency response ahead of Chuseok

    ASF outbreak in Gimpo spurs emergency response ahead of Chuseok
  3. 8

    History textbook controversy reignites in Korea

    History textbook controversy reignites in Korea
  4. 9

    Borrowing nature for one-of-a-kind stay

    Borrowing nature for one-of-a-kind stay
  5. 10

    [What to Watch] 3 summer horror films that are killer at beating the heat

    [What to Watch] 3 summer horror films that are killer at beating the heat
피터빈트

[Photo News] Smart ambassadors boost Hana

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 14:20

    • Link copied

Hana Financial Group on Friday concluded the 18th round of its Smart Ambassador program, a three-month initiative promoting its ESG, or environmental, social and governance activities. In the photo, Vice President Lee Eun-hyung (second row, center) poses with the student ambassadors during the closing ceremony at the company's headquarters in Myeong-dong, Seoul. Since June, 50 college students have engaged in various projects such as creating public relations content, visiting Hana affiliates, meeting CEOs, proposing innovate business ideas and participating in global volunteer work. These efforts helped connect Hana with younger generations and strengthened its ESG mission of "finance that grows together and shares happiness." Since its launch in 2012, over 1,000 students have taken part in the Smart Ambassador program. (Hana Financial Group)

More from Headlines