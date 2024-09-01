[Photo News] Smart ambassadors boost Hana

Most Popular
[Photo News] Smart ambassadors boost HanaBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 14:20
Hana Financial Group on Friday concluded the 18th round of its Smart Ambassador program, a three-month initiative promoting its ESG, or environmental, social and governance activities. In the photo, Vice President Lee Eun-hyung (second row, center) poses with the student ambassadors during the closing ceremony at the company's headquarters in Myeong-dong, Seoul. Since June, 50 college students have engaged in various projects such as creating public relations content, visiting Hana affiliates, meeting CEOs, proposing innovate business ideas and participating in global volunteer work. These efforts helped connect Hana with younger generations and strengthened its ESG mission of "finance that grows together and shares happiness." Since its launch in 2012, over 1,000 students have taken part in the Smart Ambassador program. (Hana Financial Group)
