'If the flames go out; I die': Woman kills abusive boyfriend with fire

A South Korean court said it has sentenced a woman to a 12-year jail term for killing her boyfriend after being subject to years of physical abuse.

The Gunsan Branch of the Jeonju District Court found the 42-year-old defendant guilty of setting fire to a home in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, on May 11, resulting in the victim's death.

The investigation found that she had been physically abused by the victim repeatedly during their five-year relationship. Allegedly, on the day of the crime, the boyfriend had drunkenly beat her.

It was found that the defendant watched as the building burned. When asked why, she said, "Because that fire should not have been extinguished. If the flames went out, I would have died."

Article 164-2 of the Criminal Act states that arson to a building resulting in death is punishable by at least seven years to life in prison.

"The defendant's crime is grave because the victim was well aware the victim was drunk and asleep ... A severe punishment is necessary as she did not put any effort into getting forgiveness from the bereaved family (of the victim)," the court said in its ruling.