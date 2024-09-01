Markswoman Kim Ye-ji exudes ‘main character energy’ in Louis Vuitton shoot

South Korean sharpshooter Kim Ye-ji, whose effortless cool-heroine vibe catapulted her to internet fame, has seamlessly transitioned from Olympic medalist to high-fashion model.

Korean fashion magazine W Korea released a photo shoot online Sunday featuring Kim in Louis Vuitton garments, complemented by props like shooting glasses and air pistols that help maintain her sharpshooter persona in her debut modeling gig.

In a set of 10 photos, the 31-year-old embodies the "main character energy" noted in a popular X post sharing Kim’s performance. On her Instagram page, fans, captivated by her poised and model-like demeanor, described her beauty as “surreal” and her presence as “iconic.”

Yet, her modeling job does not signify a departure from her athletic career.

In an interview with W Korea, she said her media presence is part of her efforts to promote the sport of shooting.

Expressing her desire to be “remembered as the greatest shooter” and to “make people recognize shooting,” Kim said, “My priority is training and the competition schedule. My goal is always to surpass myself. I will continue to push beyond.”

The magazine explained that more photos of Kim, along with the full interview, would be featured in W Korea's October edition.

During the Paris Olympics, a 27-second video of Kim competing in the 25-meter air pistol final at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in May, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, garnered widespread admiration on social media and in global media outlets.

At this year’s World Cup, she won gold in the 25-meter pistol and silver in the 10-meter air pistol in Baku. At the Munich leg of the World Cup, she earned a bronze medal in the 25-meter pistol event.

Kim snagged silver in the 10-meter air pistol competition at the Paris Olympics.