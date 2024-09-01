Leaders of ruling, main opposition parties set to hold 1st official talks

Most Popular
Leaders of ruling, main opposition parties set to hold 1st official talksBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 10:35
Leaders of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party are set to hold their first official talks Sunday, party officials said.
PPP leader Han Dong-hoon is scheduled to meet with Lee Jae-myung, who was reelected as the chief of the DP in August, at the National Assembly at 2 p.m. Sunday for a 90-minute meeting. They are expected to discuss various issues, including a special counsel probe into a young Marine's death and a new investment tax policy.
Han and Lee will discuss the issues in a closed-door meeting after delivering seven-minute opening remarks, according to party officials.
Their meeting was initially scheduled for last Sunday but was postponed after Lee tested positive for COVID-19.
This marks the first time the two will hold official talks as leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties, and the first such meeting between the rival parties since 2013.
They previously met briefly on Dec. 29 when Han took office as the party's interim leader and paid a courtesy visit to Lee, but no current agenda items were discussed at that time. (Yonhap)
