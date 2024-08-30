[Rising virtuosos] From model violin to world stage: Kim Seo-hyun's musical journey has just began

Violinist Kim Seo-hyun poses for photos during an interview with The Korea Herald on April 11. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Without her violin, Kim Seo-hyun appears even younger than her age of 15.

But once she holds the violin, she transforms into a charismatic violinist who captivates her audience with every note.

Just a year ago, she became the youngest winner of the Tibor Varga International Violin Competition in Switzerland, where she not only secured first prize but also won the Youth Jury Prize, as well as the prize for best interpretation of a commissioned compulsory piece by Silvia Colasanti.

She entered the competition after weighing her options between the junior and senior categories.

“I was 14 and eligible for the senior competition, which had no lower age limit. Watching my older peers participate, I decided to apply, hoping to learn from older participants,” Kim told The Korea Herald in an interview earlier this year.

“Without the pressure of having to perform perfectly, I actually felt more at ease,” she recalled.

Although she did not anticipate winning, being the youngest winner was not unprecedented. In August 2022, Kim took home the top prize at the 2022 Thomas and Evon Cooper International Competition, which is open to musicians aged 13 to 18.

Her decision to compete in the senior segment of the Tibor Varga International Violin Competition last year marked a significant turning point in her career.

After winning the competition, Kim, an introvert who usually prefers staying at home, has been traveling the world, performing on various stages.

In addition to numerous domestic performances, including one at the Tongyeong International Music Festival in March and a recital in April, in May, she performed at the Chamber Music Connects the World festival, hosted by the Kronberg Academy in Kronberg, Germany. The festival placed 30 outstanding young musicians into chamber ensembles with some of the world's most celebrated artists, including violinists Gidon Kremer and Antje Weithaas.

In July, she toured five cities in Spain and performed in Switzerland. She is set to perform with the Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra on Sept. 29 and return to Switzerland in October.

"Performing around the world sounds incredible, and I’m eager to experience it," Kim said.