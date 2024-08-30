Borrowing nature for one-of-a-kind stay

Buyongjeong of Rakkojae Hahoe Hanok Hotel in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Buyongjeong of Rakkojae Hahoe Hanok Hotel in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

ANDONG, North Gyeongsang Province -- Andong, a city in the center of North Gyeongsang Province, is a go-to destination for a truly traditional Korean experience where well-preserved cultural heritage abounds. Ranging from the historic Korean Confucian academy Byeongsan Seowon to the old homes of prominent "seonbi" -- virtuous scholars who tried to lead lives of integrity -- of the Joseon era (1392-1910), every corner of the city is a feast for the eyes. A cluster of traditional Korean houses in Andong Hahoe Folk Village beckons tourists, offering an aesthetic backdrop for visitors to capture the moment and take memorable photos. But, the true charm of hanok is found inside where one can feel the serene atmosphere that results when nature is “borrowed.” “Koreans show distinct architectural characteristics when designing traditional houses. The key feature is the concept of 'borrowing' nature, which means the architect introduces trees, mountains, waterways and the sun into the house in a way that the owner can breathe in nature practically anywhere in the house,” Ahn Young-hwan, the president of Rakkojae, a major hanok hotel brand, told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

Rakkojae President Ahn Young-hwan speaks with The Korea Herald in the lobby lounge of Rakkojae Hahoe Hanok Hotel in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province on Thursday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

A scenic view of the mountains can be seen from a room in the hanok located at the highest point of the Rakkojae Hahoe Hanok Hotel site. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Though many traditional Korean houses at popular tourist destinations allow overseas travelers to take a peek inside, that is not enough to convey the beauty of hanok, especially when surrounded by skyscrapers in bustling cities, according to the president. Ahn, a 21-year hanok hotel veteran who started his business in Bukchon Hanok Village, felt confident that Rakkojae Hahoe Hanok Hotel in Andong would not only present a one-of-a-kind hanok experience for guests, but also quench his thirst for creating hanok that come into their own.

Stone statues of a couple are displayed in front of the pavilion, Buyongjeong, which is offered to couples on their honeymoon. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Interior of a Rakkojae Hahoe Hanok Hotel room (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Wood blocks used as xylographs are displayed in the hotel lobby. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

From the lobby lounge to the hanok-themed rooms, the hotel entertains its guests with pleasant surprises, from the “daedeulbo,” or large-sized wooden cross beams, to the array of colorful “giwa,” traditional roof tiles. Before unpacking your bag, take time to enjoy some of the antiques and relics that date back hundreds of years in your room, which looks like a personal museum. Taking a light stroll along a path surrounded by pine trees will be a unique experience, as if you were strolling inside the rear garden of Changdeokgung, a Joseon palace in Seoul. “As Andong Hahoe Folk Village is right around the corner, I felt that ordinary hanok might not be enough to satisfy hanok lovers. This led us to reference some of the hanok building designs in Changdeokgung like Nakseonjae Hall and the pavilion, Buyongjeong,” Ahn said.

Lobby lounge of Rakkojae Hahoe Hanok Hotel in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Rakkojae Hahoe Hanok Hotel in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province (Rakkojae)