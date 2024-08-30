Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations

    NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations
  2. 2

    Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul

    Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul
  3. 3

    Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating

    Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
  4. 4

    Deceased K-pop star's brother celebrates passage of 'Goo Hara law'

    Deceased K-pop star's brother celebrates passage of 'Goo Hara law'
  5. 5

    Nokia denies report about mobile unit sales talks with Samsung

    Nokia denies report about mobile unit sales talks with Samsung
  1. 6

    Unionized hospital workers pull out from strike

    Unionized hospital workers pull out from strike
  2. 7

    Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin to weigh ‘multiple options’ with NewJeans

    Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin to weigh ‘multiple options’ with NewJeans
  3. 8

    SK hynix develops world's first 10-nm DRAM chip

    SK hynix develops world's first 10-nm DRAM chip
  4. 9

    Foreign, multicultural students rise amid declining school population

    Foreign, multicultural students rise amid declining school population
  5. 10

    Korea's cultural gems find new home in Daegu

    Korea's cultural gems find new home in Daegu
지나쌤

Uber CEO says seeing 'double-digit growth' in S. Korea

By AFP

Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 19:47

    • Link copied

Taxis are on parade ahead of the National Liberation Day in Songpa-gu, Seoul on Aug. 13. (Yonhap) Taxis are on parade ahead of the National Liberation Day in Songpa-gu, Seoul on Aug. 13. (Yonhap)

The head of US ride-hailing giant Uber said Friday that the company was seeing double-digit growth in South Korea and was "committed" to the country, despite currently having a small market share.

The popular platform entered the country a decade ago but was met with large-scale protests by taxi drivers, prompting a ban by Seoul city authorities.

Officials in the capital also deemed the company's UberX service illegal as private drivers were matched with passengers despite lacking commercial licences, forcing the service to be suspended. Uber later launched a joint venture in a bid to disrupt market-leader Kakao taxi's monopolistic hold. Currently, Kakao accounts for 90 percent of the market.

Because of local regulations, the joint venture matches riders only with licensed taxis, not with casual Uber drivers, as in many other markets.

Initially, the joint venture did not make significant inroads, but after a rebrand in March, Uber has "observed month-on-month double-digit growth, with an increase in both ridership and driver participation enhancing the reliability of the service," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. "In Korea usage by international travellers has more than doubled after the rebrand," he added. "In fact, most Uber taxis in Korea now arrive within three minutes of being ordered."

Khosrowshahi said South Korea "is a very attractive market but at the same time, the Korean market is very different and Western companies have had difficulty penetrating the Korean market which is one of the reasons why we have local partnerships."

"We have a lot of respect for local regulators here and we believe that we can build a business in collaboration with local regulations as they are."

Last month, media reports said Kakao Taxi was being investigated for potentially unfair contracts that impose fees on bookings through other apps like Uber Taxi.

Domestic taxi drivers have long expressed dissatisfaction with the Kakao app's hefty commission rates, which they argue disadvantage them, yet they continue to use the platform because of its significant market presence. (AFP)

  • AFP
    AFP
    AFP

  • Articles by AFP

More from Headlines