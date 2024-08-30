History textbook controversy reignites in Korea

Evaluation results of new middle and high school Korean history textbooks are released Friday. The first textbook to pass the test by the Korea Institute of Learning Evaluation sparked controversy over its conservative perspective on certain historical events. (Yonhap)

Contention over Korean history textbooks with the political left and right divided over perspectives on the past has sparked again, as the Education Ministry on Friday announced the results of a review of new textbooks to be used in schools next year under the new curriculum.

A total of 681 textbooks have been approved to be introduced to schools in March next year. Among the history books, seven middle school and nine high school publishers received the government's seal of approval.

Every time a new history textbook is published due to a change in curriculum, conservative and liberal academics have repeatedly fought over the narrative style and presentation of history.

Among the history textbooks that were approved, textbooks by the Korea Institute of Learning Evaluation -- marking its first successful application -- raised concerns over their narration of modern history from a conservative perspective.

"President Syngman Rhee proclaimed to the nation and the world the establishment of a Korean government based on liberal democracy," one of its history textbooks reads.

Instead of simply using “democracy,” the specific use of “liberal democracy,” a conservative term, sparked controversy.

"Liberal democracy" has been a source of dispute between liberal and conservative camps in Korea. Some argue using the term “liberal democracy” can differentiate South Korea from North Korea, while others argue that “democracy” is sufficient to explain the current state system.

In addition, in its description of Rhee's regime, which was overthrown in the April 19 Revolution, it used phrases such as “long-term power."

The issue of euphemistically labeled "comfort women" -- women taken as sex slaves during Japanese occupation -- is also expected to be controversial, with the editors using only one phrase -- “made them live a terrible life” -- instead of inserting a direct description of their sexual exploitation.

The textbook included an exercise that asked students to “tell why we should remember the Japanese comfort women.”

Textbooks that passed the inspection will be printed and distributed to schools as early as next week. The textbooks to be used in schools will be selected by their respective principal through the school management committee after collecting opinions from teachers.