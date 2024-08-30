Home

지나쌤

Seomjae joins MIT for AI-driven education collaboration

By Moon Joon-hyun

Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 18:17

Seomjae Global's AI-enhanced math learning program powered by a retrieval-augmented generation model (Seomjae)

Seomjae Global, a South Korean company developing AI-powered education solutions, announced Friday that it has become the first Korean company to join the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory Alliance.

The official joining ceremony took place in Boston on Aug. 19, with Seomjae Global CEO Shin Hee-min and MIT CSAIL Director Glenn Wong in attendance.

MIT CSAIL is the largest research laboratory at MIT and is recognized globally for its work in artificial intelligence and computer science. Through this partnership, Seomjae Global and MIT CSAIL plan to collaborate on AI projects, particularly those related to education.

“Joining the MIT CSAIL Alliance is a major milestone for us, and we’re confident that combining our AI expertise with MIT’s research strengths will significantly boost our global presence in the education sector. This partnership will help us rapidly advance our AI-driven education solutions and accelerate our expansion into international markets,” said an official from Seomjae Global.

Seomjae Global, which was established in Boston earlier this year, is a subsidiary of Seoul-based education solutions developer Seomjae. The company focuses on research and development of AI algorithms, data architecture and educational content. It is also engaged in the joint development and supply of customized learning programs with partners in the US, Vietnam, Japan and other countries.

