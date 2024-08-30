Home

소아쌤

[Photo News] Incheon Airport takes off with green fuel

By Kim Hae-yeon

Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 17:47

    • Link copied

Incheon International Airport Corporation held a commemorative event Friday to mark the commencement of commercial operations of sustainable aviation fuel at its second passenger terminal. The event, attended by government officials, aviation industry leaders and representatives from oil refineries, was led by the Trade Ministry and Transport Ministry.

Lee Hag-jae (right), president and CEO of Incheon International Airport Corp., emphasized the company's commitment to demonstrating "eco-friendly leadership" in the global aviation sector with the launch.

The inaugural commercial use of SAF in Korea is featured on Korean Air's Incheon-Haneda flight to Japan, where fuel containing one percent SAF, certified by the International Civil Aviation Organization, is used once per week.

The corporation began researching the introduction of sustainable aviation fuel in 2022, and has conducted six test projects for cargo planes at its airports since September last year. Incheon International Airport Corp. said it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and has developed a roadmap to become a leading hub for the eco-friendly aviation industry. (Incheon International Airport Corporation)

