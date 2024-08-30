Home

Hankook Tire makes cultural push to connect with younger customers

By Park Li-na

Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 16:54

A Bugatti Chiron, wrapped in webtoon artist Kian84's iconic art design, was featured during his solo exhibitions in Seoul and Busan in March, as part of Hankook Tire's A Bugatti Chiron, wrapped in webtoon artist Kian84's iconic art design, was featured during his solo exhibitions in Seoul and Busan in March, as part of Hankook Tire's "DRIVE" art project. (Hankook Tire)

Hankook Tire has launched a series of cultural projects to connect with younger consumers and communicate the brand's value in a fresh way.

This summer, the tire maker launched a 10-day pop-up event at Surfyy Beach in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, where visitors enjoyed tire-themed attractions like water activities with inflatable tubes as well as interactive photo zones and game areas.

Hankook Tire also collaborated with brands like Pro-Specs to create unique products, including sneakers in the company's corporate colors, high-performance running shoes made from racing tire compounds, and spikeless golf and all-terrain trail running shoes featuring tread patterns from the ION and Dynapro tire lines. These, together with new items, such as the ORT ORT 42 summer sandals and Hankook Tire-themed “Jibbitz” charms, were displayed at the pop-up.

The company also ventured into the food and beverage shpere, collaborating with premium cafe Halff Coffee last year to host a trendy bakery pop-up at major shopping malls. The highlight was a tire-inspired "cronut," a cross between a croissant and a doughnut, which sold out daily during its 10-day run.

Hankook Tire is also making strides in the arts. Recently, the company supported popular webtoon artist Kian84’s solo exhibitions in Seoul and Busan as part of its "DRIVE" art project, showcasing wrapped vehicles and creatively designed tires with a focus on sustainability and futurism.

“We are committed to driving innovation and enhancing our brand image in the evolving world of future mobility,” a Hankook Tire official said.

“Through these efforts, we aim to position ourselves as a forward-thinking brand that resonates with the next generation.”

