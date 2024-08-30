Mercedes-Benz Korea to lend free E-Class sedans for Incheon fire victims

Mercedes-Benz Korea will loan new E-Class sedans free of charge to residents of the apartment complex in Cheongna, Incheon, who lost their vehicles in an electric vehicle fire on Aug. 1. The fire, which occurred in the underground parking lot of the complex, destroyed approximately 70 vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz Korea communicated details of the support program through the management office of the Cheongna apartment complex on Thursday. The company will provide one vehicle per affected household, specifically the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E200 sedan. The loan is valid for up to one year from the date of delivery or until the vehicle reaches 30,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

Residents interested in the loaner vehicle must apply by email no later than 6 p.m. on Wednesday. While Mercedes-Benz Korea will cover the cost of the vehicle, recipients will remain responsible for fuel, tire replacements and any out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an accident.

The automaker's offer comes nearly a month after the incident, which has drawn some criticism for the delayed response. Many affected residents have already found alternative means of transportation or replaced their damaged cars.

In addition to the loaner vehicle program, Mercedes-Benz Korea earlier contributed 4.5 billion won ($3.37 million) to aid victims through the Future for Youth Foundation. The donation, made Aug. 9, is being used to help repair damage from the fire and support the recovery of the residents' daily lives.