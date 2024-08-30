Seoul shares close higher on bargain hunting

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares finished higher Friday as investors picked up tech, energy and other blue chip bargains following losses the previous session. The local currency fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 12.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 2,674.31.

Trade volume was moderate at 266.9 million shares worth 9.71 trillion won ($7.27 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 580 to 292.

Institutions bought a net 47.8 billion won worth of shares, while individuals and foreign investors combined sold a net 49 billion won.

Overnight, US stocks ended mixed after experiencing rollercoaster-like volatility amid differing views on Nvidia's earnings, with some expressing disappointment, while others saw the results as alleviating uncertainty in the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59 percent, with the S&P 500 ending flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.23 percent.

"Following Nvidia's earnings announcement, concerns about its potential slowdown have emerged, but there are also many opinions suggesting that these market worries are excessive," Kim Ji-won, an analyst at KB Securities, said.

In Seoul, tech stocks gained ground following steep losses the previous session.

Top cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.41 percent to 74,300 won, and chip rival SK hynix jumped 2.36 percent to 173,700 won.

Bio shares also gained traction. Samsung Biologics climbed 2.51 percent to 980,000 won, and Celltrion rose 2.01 percent to 203,000 won.

Energy shares also advanced, with leading refiner SK Innovation adding 1.95 percent to end at 110,000 won and top chemical firm LG Chem inching up 0.31 percent to 321,500 won.

Automotive and financial shares, however, retreated. Hyundai Motor slipped 1.16 percent to 255,500 won, and KB Financial also fell 1.15 percent to 85,900 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,336 won against the US dollar, down 2.8 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)