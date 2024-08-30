[Photo News] Lonely hackberry in Changwon

Most Popular
-
1
[Online Predators] Deepfake pornography haunts S. Korea
-
2
NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations
-
3
'Hyundai Way': Auto giant's W121tr plan aims to seize mobility market lead
-
4
Dark side of AfreecaTV, livestreamers in Korea
-
5
Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
-
6
Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul
-
7
Korea's economy to stop growing without drastic labor change: FKI
-
8
Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin lands BHC Chicken ad after Olympic snacking fame
-
9
'Please find her': Man dies amid 25-year search for missing daughter
-
10
Naver, Kakao strive to combat deepfake porn spreading online
[Photo News] Lonely hackberry in ChangwonBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 13:57
The popularity of an East Asian hackberry tree in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, that shot to nationwide fame following its appearance in megahit legal drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022) seems to have cooled off as of late.
The small, quiet village of Bukbu-ri was overflowing with travelers and TV drama fans from across the country who had come to see the 500-year-old protected tree, also known as “Sodeok-dong paengnamu,” in the TV series.
The sensational tourist attraction that once needed local police to handle the seemingly unending line of cars and visitors is now a serene resting spot again enjoyed by locals.
With drama-themed murals and the iconic hackberry standing firm at the village, visitors who wish to avoid a crowd-packed tourist destination can enjoy the cool wind blowing from Nakdong River and the tranquil atmosphere at the hackberry in Changwon.
-
sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Si-jin
More from Headlines
-
Nokia denies report about mobile unit sales talks with Samsung
-
Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
-
Unionized hospital workers pull out from strike