[Photo News] Lonely hackberry in Changwon

The popularity of an East Asian hackberry tree in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, that shot to nationwide fame following its appearance in megahit legal drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022) seems to have cooled off as of late.

The small, quiet village of Bukbu-ri was overflowing with travelers and TV drama fans from across the country who had come to see the 500-year-old protected tree, also known as “Sodeok-dong paengnamu,” in the TV series.