지나쌤

[Photo News] Lonely hackberry in Changwon

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 13:57

An East Asian hackberry tree in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) An East Asian hackberry tree in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

The popularity of an East Asian hackberry tree in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, that shot to nationwide fame following its appearance in megahit legal drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022) seems to have cooled off as of late.

The small, quiet village of Bukbu-ri was overflowing with travelers and TV drama fans from across the country who had come to see the 500-year-old protected tree, also known as “Sodeok-dong paengnamu,” in the TV series.

A mural in Bukbu-ri portrays an iconic moment in A mural in Bukbu-ri portrays an iconic moment in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo." (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

The sensational tourist attraction that once needed local police to handle the seemingly unending line of cars and visitors is now a serene resting spot again enjoyed by locals.

With drama-themed murals and the iconic hackberry standing firm at the village, visitors who wish to avoid a crowd-packed tourist destination can enjoy the cool wind blowing from Nakdong River and the tranquil atmosphere at the hackberry in Changwon.

Local residents rest under the onetime celebrity East Asian hackberry tree in Bukbu-ri of Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Local residents rest under the onetime celebrity East Asian hackberry tree in Bukbu-ri of Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

