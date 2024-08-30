Songpa-gu presents new guide book

Songpa-gu, a district in eastern Seoul, hopes to guide local and overseas travelers to memorable experiences with it’s restaurant guide book “Eat Local Songpa.”

Home to popular dining and shopping spots such as Lotte World Mall and Songridan-gil, a street filled with trendy cafes and artsy restaurants, Songpa-gu is a go-to date spot for many Koreans.

The guide book contains detailed information for a total of 183 shops, restaurants, tourist destinations and places to experience a range of cultural programs.

Tourists can easily locate the places they want to visit on the map.

The book also lists details such as contact numbers, addresses and prices.

“Different dining spots ranging from hansik (traditional Korean food) to Japanese, Turkish and Italian cuisines are listed. There are 13 hands-on activities featuring baking, Korean crafts, jewelry making and more. Our guide book is expected to help tourists discover the beauty and charm of Songpa-gu more easily,” a Songpa District official said.

"Eat Local Songpa" is available in both Korean and English at popular tourist spots and hotels.

The guide books will also be displayed at Songpa-gu's information centers and kiosks.