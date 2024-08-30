Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Online Predators] Deepfake pornography haunts S. Korea

    [Online Predators] Deepfake pornography haunts S. Korea
  2. 2

    NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations

    NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations
  3. 3

    'Hyundai Way': Auto giant's W121tr plan aims to seize mobility market lead

    'Hyundai Way': Auto giant's W121tr plan aims to seize mobility market lead
  4. 4

    Dark side of AfreecaTV, livestreamers in Korea

    Dark side of AfreecaTV, livestreamers in Korea
  5. 5

    Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating

    Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
  1. 6

    Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul

    Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul
  2. 7

    Korea's economy to stop growing without drastic labor change: FKI

    Korea's economy to stop growing without drastic labor change: FKI
  3. 8

    Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin lands BHC Chicken ad after Olympic snacking fame

    Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin lands BHC Chicken ad after Olympic snacking fame
  4. 9

    'Please find her': Man dies amid 25-year search for missing daughter

    'Please find her': Man dies amid 25-year search for missing daughter
  5. 10

    Naver, Kakao strive to combat deepfake porn spreading online

    Naver, Kakao strive to combat deepfake porn spreading online
피터빈트

Songpa-gu presents new guide book

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 13:36

    • Link copied

Songpa-gu's restaurant guide book Songpa-gu's restaurant guide book "Eat Local Songpa" (Songpa District)

Songpa-gu, a district in eastern Seoul, hopes to guide local and overseas travelers to memorable experiences with it’s restaurant guide book “Eat Local Songpa.”

Home to popular dining and shopping spots such as Lotte World Mall and Songridan-gil, a street filled with trendy cafes and artsy restaurants, Songpa-gu is a go-to date spot for many Koreans.

The guide book contains detailed information for a total of 183 shops, restaurants, tourist destinations and places to experience a range of cultural programs.

Tourists can easily locate the places they want to visit on the map.

The book also lists details such as contact numbers, addresses and prices.

“Different dining spots ranging from hansik (traditional Korean food) to Japanese, Turkish and Italian cuisines are listed. There are 13 hands-on activities featuring baking, Korean crafts, jewelry making and more. Our guide book is expected to help tourists discover the beauty and charm of Songpa-gu more easily,” a Songpa District official said.

"Eat Local Songpa" is available in both Korean and English at popular tourist spots and hotels.

The guide books will also be displayed at Songpa-gu's information centers and kiosks.

More from Headlines