[What to Watch] 3 summer horror films that are killer at beating the heat

The summer heat seems to be taking its time in going away, meaning there are still ample reasons to watch the latest horror films in theaters. Several horror movies, from Korean occult genre to entertaining Hollywood films, are being released in cinemas now through early September.

Jo Yoon-hee stars as So-hee in “Spring Garden.” (BY4M Studio) Jo Yoon-hee stars as So-hee in “Spring Garden.” (BY4M Studio)

“Spring Garden” Directed by Koo Tae-jin, the movie revolves around So-hee (Jo Yoon-hee) who lost the joy of everyday life after the sudden death of her husband. She goes to live at a rural mansion -- Neulbom Garden -- that her husband has left her, where she starts to experience strange and creepy things. Despite her older sister, Hye-ran (Kim Joo-ryung), trying to stop her, So-hee feels an attraction to the place and finds out that her husband’s death has to do with an incident that took place at that mansion. Based on real rumors involving shuttered barbecue restaurant “Neulbom Galbi” in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, where the restaurant owner took his own life and former customers claimed they began to see ghosts afterward, the movie changed the storyline and setting slightly. “Spring Garden” opened in local theaters on Aug. 21.

“Imaginary” (All Star Ent.) “Imaginary” (All Star Ent.)

“Imaginary” This American supernatural horror film follows the life of Jessica (DeWanda Wise), who moves back to her childhood home with her family, including the family’s new member, the youngest stepdaughter, Alice (Pyper Braun). As Alice stumbles upon a stuffed bear named Chauncey, her suddenly different behavior worries Jessica. Jessica tries to intervene to help Alice, but she realizes that Chauncey is much more than a stuffed teddy bear. Directed by Jeff Wadlow and produced by horror film powerhouse Blumhouse Productions behind “M3gan” (2022), “Five Nights at Freddy” (2023) and “Speak No Evil” (2024), “Imaginary” was released in local theaters on Aug. 28.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros. Korea) “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros. Korea)