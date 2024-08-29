Home

소아쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 09:00

“Alien: Romulus”

(US)

Opened Aug. 14

Horror/Sci-fi

Directed by Fede Alvarez

Set in 2142, a group of young space colonizers go out for an adventure and land in a derelict space station, only to face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a closed-down space.

“Twisters”

(US)

Opened Aug. 14

Action/Adventure

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

Retired tornado chaser and meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and test a groundbreaking tornado tracking system.

“Land of Happiness”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 14

Drama

Directed by Choo Chang-min

Passionate lawyer In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk) strives to defend his client Tae-joo (Lee Sun-kyun), a soldier implicated and on trial in the assassination of President Park Chung-hee.

“Pilot”

(South Korea)

Opened July 31

Comedy

Directed by Kim Han-gyeol

After getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) finds himself searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.

