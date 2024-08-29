[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
[Online Predators] Deepfake pornography haunts S. Korea
-
2
[Exclusive] Samsung unsure of Suga's future as brand ambassador: source
-
3
NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations
-
4
'Hyundai Way': Auto giant's W121tr plan aims to seize mobility market lead
-
5
Dark side of AfreecaTV, livestreamers in Korea
-
6
Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul
-
7
Korea's economy to stop growing without drastic labor change: FKI
-
8
'Please find her': Man dies amid 25-year search for missing daughter
-
9
Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
-
10
Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin lands BHC Chicken ad after Olympic snacking fame
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 09:00
“Alien: Romulus”
(US)
Opened Aug. 14
Horror/Sci-fi
Directed by Fede Alvarez
Set in 2142, a group of young space colonizers go out for an adventure and land in a derelict space station, only to face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a closed-down space.
“Twisters”
(US)
Opened Aug. 14
Action/Adventure
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung
Retired tornado chaser and meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and test a groundbreaking tornado tracking system.
“Land of Happiness”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 14
Drama
Directed by Choo Chang-min
Passionate lawyer In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk) strives to defend his client Tae-joo (Lee Sun-kyun), a soldier implicated and on trial in the assassination of President Park Chung-hee.
“Pilot”
(South Korea)
Opened July 31
Comedy
Directed by Kim Han-gyeol
After getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) finds himself searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
-
SK hynix develops world's first 10-nm DRAM chip
-
Unionized hospital workers pull out from strike