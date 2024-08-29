Top court ruling dismisses Seoul education chief

Cho Hee-yeon is embraced by officials after the Supreme Court upheld the original verdict on Thursday that sentenced Cho to one year and six months in prison and two years of probation for abuse of power. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s Supreme Court has upheld an 18-month suspended prison sentence for Cho Hee-yeon, the superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, for abuse of power in reinstating five dismissed teachers six years ago. The ruling effectively removes Cho from his position as the longest-serving education chief in the country.

The court delivered its verdict on Thursday, confirming the suspended sentence, which means Cho will not serve prison time unless he commits another offense during the two-year suspension period. Under South Korean law, a superintendent must resign if a confirmed prison sentence is handed down.

Cho was originally indicted in 2018 on charges of ordering his staff to proceed with special hiring, by reinstating five teachers who had been dismissed, including former members of a teachers' labor union. He defended his actions, arguing that the reinstatement was aimed at promoting social harmony and integration and was conducted with due diligence.

However, both the first trial court and the appellate court found Cho guilty of failing to uphold his duty to ensure a fair and transparent hiring process. The Supreme Court agreed with these rulings, stating that the lower courts did not err in their judgment or misinterpret the law.

Cho, who was re-elected as Seoul’s education chief for a third term in 2022, will see his tenure cut short due to the ruling. A by-election to choose his successor is scheduled for October 16.