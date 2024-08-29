LG to buy 500 billion won worth of shares in 2 affiliates

Most Popular
-
1
[Online Predators] Deepfake pornography haunts S. Korea
-
2
[Exclusive] Samsung unsure of Suga's future as brand ambassador: source
-
3
'Hyundai Way': Auto giant's W121tr plan aims to seize mobility market lead
-
4
NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations
-
5
Dark side of AfreecaTV, livestreamers in Korea
-
6
Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul
-
7
Korea's economy to stop growing without drastic labor change: FKI
-
8
'Please find her': Man dies amid 25-year search for missing daughter
-
9
Naver, Kakao strive to combat deepfake porn spreading online
-
10
Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin lands BHC Chicken ad after Olympic snacking fame
LG to buy 500 billion won worth of shares in 2 affiliatesBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 29, 2024 - 21:07
LG said Thursday it will buy a combined 500 billion won ($375.9 million) worth of stake in its home appliances and chemical units from November as part of efforts to increase their corporate value.
LG plans to purchase 200 billion won worth of shares in LG Electronics and 300 billion won worth of shares in LG Chem on two occasions, the company said in a regulatory filing.
If the purchase is completed, LG's stake in LG Electronics will increase to 31.59 percent from 30.47 percent, and interest in LG Chem to 31.29 percent from 30.06 percent.
"The stake increase is aimed at maintaining stable management control and enhancing the profitability of LG," the company said.
LG plans to announce its plan to boost its corporate value in the fourth quarter.
Starting this year, the company has been giving out half-year dividends to its stakeholders to strengthen shareholder value. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
-
SK hynix develops world's first 10-nm DRAM chip
-
Unionized hospital workers pull out from strike