Yoon approves labor minister's appointment

Most Popular
-
1
[Online Predators] Deepfake pornography haunts S. Korea
-
2
[Exclusive] Samsung unsure of Suga's future as brand ambassador: source
-
3
'Hyundai Way': Auto giant's W121tr plan aims to seize mobility market lead
-
4
NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations
-
5
Dark side of AfreecaTV, livestreamers in Korea
-
6
Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul
-
7
Korea's economy to stop growing without drastic labor change: FKI
-
8
'Please find her': Man dies amid 25-year search for missing daughter
-
9
Naver, Kakao strive to combat deepfake porn spreading online
-
10
Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin lands BHC Chicken ad after Olympic snacking fame
Yoon approves labor minister's appointmentBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 29, 2024 - 19:07
President Yoon Suk Yeol approved the appointment of Kim Moon-soo as new labor minister Thursday, his office said, as the opposition bloc strongly denounced Kim's view about the Japanese colonial rule.
Kim, former head of the presidential Economic, Social and Labor Council, was nominated by Yoon for new labor minister late last month.
During Monday's parliamentary confirmation hearing, Kim said Koreans during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule were regarded as Japanese nationals, sticking to a controversial remark he made years ago that critics say denies the view that the country was founded in 1919 with the establishment of a provisional government.
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea urged Kim to voluntarily step down, citing his historical views over Japan's colonial rule.
During the hearing, Kim also said former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was "wrong and will be reevaluated historically." (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
-
SK hynix develops world's first 10-nm DRAM chip
-
Unionized hospital workers pull out from strike