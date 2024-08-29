S. Korean food agency bans 34 imported drug-laced candies

Most Popular
S. Korean food agency bans 34 imported drug-laced candiesBy Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Aug. 29, 2024 - 17:30
The South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced Thursday that it has banned 34 imported sweets after detecting illegal substances, including marijuana.
The ministry said it tested 34 items, including gummies, chocolate, candy and beverages, suspected of containing drugs imported from countries where recreational marijuana is legal. The inspection confirmed that these products purchased directly from overseas websites contained drugs or substances prohibited here.
Officials reported that the products contained marijuana and other cannabis-like substances such as HHC and HHCH. Melatonin and other chemicals banned from direct overseas purchases were also detected.
Herbal substances like kratom and mitragynine were also found in the candies and have been newly added to the list of prohibited ingredients for import.
The ministry said it has requested the Korea Customs Service to defer customs clearance for these products and asked the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block websites selling them.
