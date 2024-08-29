LG Display starts production of advanced OLED displays for gaming

LG Display said Thursday it has kicked off mass production of its 27-inch 480Hz Quad HD gaming OLED panel that boasts the industry’s highest refresh rate and fastest response time, targeting the high-end gaming market.

The new panel is made to show the best performance in key criteria for gaming displays, which are refresh rate, images displayed per second and response time in displaying graphic card signals, LG said.

“We will create differentiated customer value and secure leadership in the high-end gaming display market based on the advantages of LG Display’s unparalleled OLED technologies, such as an ultrahigh refresh rate, fast response time and ultrahigh resolution,” said Kang Won-seok, vice president and head of the large display product planning division at LG Display.

According to the display-maker, the latest product delivers the 3D picture quality of LG Display’s organic light-emitting diode panels, requiring no backlighting, as each pixel lights up on its own.

The 480-hertz ultrahigh refresh rate, an industry-best response time of 0.02 millisecond and quad high definition resolution also offer an optimal gaming experience. The faster the refresh rate, the smoother and sharper the content is displayed, even during fast-transitioning scenes, LG said.

The company also explained how the response time of 0.02 ms is 0.01 ms quicker than the previous best of 0.03 ms. This offers the best gaming experience, especially for first-person shooters and racing games, the company said.

Gamers can enjoy a greater sense of immersion with the four-sided borderless design of the panel with minimized bezel width. As each pixel lights up on its own, the readability of text is also superior to conventional screens, the display-maker said.

LG Display is accelerating efforts to expand its presence in the burgeoning gaming display market and has introduced a full lineup of gaming OLEDs ranging from 27 to 45 inches, incorporating the company’s cutting-edge Meta technology.

According to LG, the Meta technology improves the picture quality of display panels by harnessing the micro lens array to maximize brightness and minimize reflections that can be particularly distracting on the screen during dark scenes.

The company's OLED panels also emit half the blue light of liquid crystal display screens, protecting users from potentially harmful effects and reducing eye fatigue during long gaming sessions, LG added.

Market tracker Omdia said the gaming monitor market was valued at $12.7 billion this year and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8 percent through 2027, reaching $15.1 billion.