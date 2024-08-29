Korea's cultural gems find new home in Daegu

Kansong Art Museum Daegu brings together several designated national treasures in the largest-ever show of national treasures in its collection.

The museum's inaugural exhibition “Treasures of the Kansong Art Museum Daegu,” which opens Sept. 3, marks the opening of a new home for the country's oldest private museum.

“It took nearly 10 years to open the museum in Daegu, and I am glad we can offer an opportunity to people outside Seoul to enjoy our collection of national treasures,” Jeon In-geon, director of the museum, told The Korea Herald. “The Bohwagak (the name of the existing museum building in Seoul) was not spacious enough to show our collection at a large scale.”

Kansong Art Museum, known as a fortress of Korean cultural heritage during the Japan’s 1910-45 colonial era, was founded by Jeon Hyung-pil, a wealthy merchant, in 1938 in Seoul. Jeon, better known by his penname Kansong, collected Korean cultural artifacts to protect Korean heritage from being taken out of the country by Japanese colonialists and built the museum during the colonial era.