Sejong Summer Festival turns Gwanghwamun Square into lively dance floor

Sejong Summer Festival turns Gwanghwamun Square into lively dance floorBy Park Ga-young
Published : Aug. 29, 2024 - 16:36
The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts’s Summer Festival kicked off Wednesday with enthusiastic cheers and vibrant dance moves filling the Gwanghwamun Square, which will remain a lively dance floor both for performers and audiences until Sunday.
On Wednesday, approximately 1,000 people, including preregistered attendees and those who queued at the venue, filled the standing area, immersing themselves in the dynamic performances. Those unable to enter the square shared in the excitement by watching the live broadcast on a large LED screen outside the main venue. This scene will likely repeat every evening at 7:30 p.m. for 90 minutes until Sunday.
The lineup includes Swing Jazz on Thursday, DJ performances on Friday, a retro-themed street dance show on Saturday, and a hip-hop street dance stage on Sunday. Popular dancer Aiki will perform on Saturday, and the renowned dance crew 1Million will take the stage on Sunday.
A unique feature of this festival is the opportunity for the audience to interact with the artists and participate in the performances. On Thursday, for instance, 70 citizen artists are set to showcase a swing dance routine they learned from three instructors. A 30-minute preshow workshop, starting at 7 p.m., is available for the on-site audience.
The DJ performance on Friday will start with a warm-up DJing session at 7 p.m. The “Shuffle Dance” on Saturday will feature a diverse group of citizen artists ranging from elementary school students to people in their 60s, joined by four supporting dancers and an ensemble of 70 performers. Finally, on Sunday, 1Million's performance will include a workshop where both choreographers and audience members collaborate to create a shared stage experience.
