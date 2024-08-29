MG Community Credit Cooperatives upgrades HR system

South Korean mutual financial institution MG Community Credit Cooperatives said Thursday it has made efforts to improve its organizational culture by offering consulting services on labor and employment matters to its employees since last year.

In the project, called MG Blue Wave, MG aims to examine and consult on the personnel management of its 560 branches until the end of this year.

As of this month, some 394 branches have undergone such evaluation program since the beginning of last year.

This consultancy service is provided in the presence of certified labor consultants based on the company’s human resource policies. MG also plans to carry out a survey to identify unethical practices and prevent workplace harassment, offering moral management training programs.

“We made it easier to take a day off and got rid of the dress code in an effort to improve employee experience. We will continue to raise our workers’ rights and interests and satisfaction by enhancing our personnel management system,” said an MG official.