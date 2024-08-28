[Wang Son-taek] Were they not Koreans?

A nasty specter of historical revisionism has again shaken the Republic of Korea. This time, a comment in question came from Kim Moon-soo, the labor minister nominee.

During his confirmation hearing in parliament, he denied the nationality of Koreans in the Japanese occupation period from 1910 to 1945. He asserted, “Our country was completely taken over and forcibly incorporated in Japan. How could there be such a thing as (Korean) nationality?”

Shockingly, there exists a faction in Korea known as the "new right," who share the belief that the Republic of Korea did not exist during the occupation period. Even though they were regarded as a minor group, many members of the group were appointed as the heads of the major national institutions since the inauguration of President Yoon Suk-yeol. This growing trend necessitates thoroughly explaining why their argument is absurd and nonsensical.

First and foremost, it is crucial to emphasize that the 1910 treaty between Korea and Japan, which purportedly made Korea a part of Japan, is invalid. The treaty was a part of the coercive absorption process by Imperial Japan since the Korea-Japan Protocol of February 1904 when Japan started a war against Russia.

The protocol allowed Japan to station troops in Korea and exert control over Korean domestic and foreign affairs, beginning the colonial rule for six years and laying the groundwork for the eventual annexation of Korea in 1910. The treaties during the colonial rule were all fundamentally null and void as they were signed in a coercive atmosphere. Despite the sovereignty being seriously disfigured and the land being stolen, our people remained Korean. Though Japan insists on their validity, our government rightly maintains that the treaties were invalid from the outset. In this situation, it is natural for Koreans to take the position that these treaties were not effective at all.

Beyond the validity of the treaty, another critical reason why Koreans should not have been considered Japanese during the occupation period is the existence of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea in Shanghai and other parts of China. This government functioned as a legitimate government, with formal institutions, budgetary operations, and active diplomatic and military engagements.

The international community treated the Provisional Government as a legitimate entity, especially during World War II, when it declared war on Japan and Germany and contributed troops to the Allied Forces in regions such as Myanmar, Saipan and the Philippines. The first president of Korea, Syngman Rhee, had done a lot of diplomatic activities in the US in the name of a representative of the Republic of Korea during the occupation period.

When the leaders of the great powers met in Cairo, Egypt, in 1943, they declared that "mindful of the enslavement of the people of Korea," they were "determined that in due course Korea shall become free and independent." This declaration is vivid evidence that the international community recognized Korea as a different nation from Japan. In 1945, the provisional government even collaborated with American intelligence units in joint operations to reclaim the homeland.

Even if the above arguments are not fully accepted, it is important for Koreans to follow that the Constitution of the Republic of Korea declares that it inherits the legal continuity of the Provisional Government. This declaration affirms that the Republic of Korea was not formed due to the surrender of Japan but rather as a continuation of the Korean state that existed before and during that period.

Although our ancestors may have held Japanese citizenship on paper during the annexation period, the papers were of no force after the liberation by the Korean government‘s decision. The decision should apply retroactively to the occupation period. Therefore, there is no reason for Koreans, especially those who want to get a government job, to regard our ancestors during the bitter period as Japanese.

Claiming that our ancestors were Japanese is tantamount to endorsing the narrative of the aggressor, Japan -- a betrayal to those who sacrificed their lives for Korea‘s independence. The persistence of this distorted view of history can be attributed to the successful efforts of the tiny group of descendants of pro-Japanese collaborators, who have yearned to revise history books that describe their forefathers as traitors and collaborators.

It seems that they don’t know which country they belong to. These individuals, along with Japan‘s right-wing forces, have worked to alter the narrative of history to their advantage. They have exploited the principles of liberal democracy, including the freedom of expression.

When a society is filled with people who possess common sense and reason, there is little room for such revisionist narratives to take hold. However, the current situation reveals a concerning lack of such individuals, highlighting our need to address this.

Historical revisionism poses critical threats to society. It reflects a failure to learn from the tragic events of the past and can lead to the dangerous belief that violence and illegality are justified if they result in victory. This mindset threatens to destabilize the current social order. To accept such distorted views is to embrace barbarism; to reject them is the hallmark of a civilized society.

The Republic of Korea is a civilized nation, so we must reject any attempts to distort our history. To realign to Japan‘s narrative is to deny our national identity and the struggles of our ancestors. It is imperative that we recognize and affirm that our ancestors during the Japanese occupation were Koreans, not Japanese, both legally and historically.

In conclusion, the people of Korea maintained their identity as Koreans throughout the Japanese occupation period. Any attempts to suggest otherwise are not only historically inaccurate but also deeply insulting to the legacy of those who fought for Korea‘s independence. Our duty as a civilized people is to correct these distortions and uphold the truth of our national history.

Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.