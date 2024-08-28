APR's Mediheal seeks bigger footing in US, Canada

South Korean beauty tech company APR, known for its Mediheal brand, announced Wednesday that it has signed a supply agreement with The TJX Companies, a global retail giant operating nearly 5,000 stores across nine countries, including the United States and Canada.

With this agreement, Mediheal's popular skin care products and AGE-R beauty devices will now be available in TJX-owned stores like TJ Maxx and Marshalls, both well-established names in the North American retail landscape.

The products slated for distribution include four of Mediheal’s bestselling skin care items: Triple Collagen Serum, Collagen Jelly Cream, Zero Pore Pad and the One-Day Exosome Shot 7500.

These items were selected based on their popularity on Amazon, where Mediheal has already established a strong online presence.

The Collagen Jelly Cream, in particular, received rave reviews at a New York pop-up store event earlier this year, while the Zero Pore Pad has consistently ranked as the bestseller in the toner and astringent category on Amazon.

Alongside skin care, the partnership will see TJX stores carrying the AGE-R Booster Healer, a beauty device that has gained traction in South Korea and other markets.

APR also plans to introduce the next-generation Booster Pro device in the future to offer broader choices for local consumers.

This deal comes just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, starting with Halloween in October and continuing through Thanksgiving and Christmas. APR anticipates that the growing interest in K-beauty will further surge during this period, boosting brand visibility and driving sales.

“The growing interest in K-beauty in the US, along with Mediheal’s efforts to enter the market, has opened the door for us to launch offline,” an APR official said.

“We are committed to achieving strong growth in the world’s biggest cosmetics market.”