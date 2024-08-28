Dark side of AfreecaTV, Livestreamers in Korea

AfreecaTV streamer Kim Jae-wang is questioned by the press as he is transferred from the Seoul Gangnam Police Station in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Newsis)

With the recent news of numerous AfreecaTV BJs being arrested for drug use and accused of engaging in group sexual activities making waves, a spotlight is on the conduct of AfreecaTV BJs, or livestreamers.

As livestreamers become increasingly successful in the entertainment market, pop-culture experts call to attention the circumstances that make livestreamers on AfreecaTV, the country’s largest one-person streaming platform, vulnerable to crime.

Explosive growth of AfreecaTV

AfreecaTV has seen explosive growth in recent years due to the rising popularity of one-person streaming broadcasts. While it faces competition from the newer and more strictly regulated Naver-owned Chzzk, AfreecaTV currently stands as the nation's top streaming platform, in terms of monthly active users.

Last year, AfreecaTV logged its highest annual sales and operating profit since its launch, reaching 347 billion won ($261 million) and 90 billion won, respectively. Not adjusted for inflation, the numbers log 172 percent and 233 percent increase in sales and operating profits, respectively, compared to five years ago.

Riding high on the platform's popularity, the streamers on AfreecaTV are also raking in money.

According to PoongToday, AfreecaTV's site for tracking star balloon payments, the top-earning livestreamer, BJ Commando Zico, earned some 32 billion won last year. Star balloons refer to AfreecaTV's digital currency that viewers can gift streamers to be converted into real cash.

BJ Commando Zico streams "Excel Broadcast," which features a male livestreamer as the host and several female livestreamers as guests. The broadcast is nicknamed "Excel Broadcast" as it ranks the number of star balloons the female livestreamers get during the broadcast in an Excel spreadsheet-like format.

According to PoongToday, the top-earning livestreamers on AfreecaTV make between 10 to 30 billion won annually.

However, despite their success, or perhaps because of it, livestreamers have repeatedly been linked to criminal activities. Most recently, AfreecaTV BJ Kim Gang-pae was arrested earlier this week after it emerged that he had used drugs such as ketamine multiple times over the past year. Some 10 other individuals, including female livestreamers active on AfreecaTV, were also charged with drug use in connection with Kim.