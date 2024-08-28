Most Popular
Dark side of AfreecaTV, Livestreamers in Korea
Vulnerable livestreamers, 'Excel broadcasts' fuel crimeBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Aug. 28, 2024 - 14:45
With the recent news of numerous AfreecaTV BJs being arrested for drug use and accused of engaging in group sexual activities making waves, a spotlight is on the conduct of AfreecaTV BJs, or livestreamers.
As livestreamers become increasingly successful in the entertainment market, pop-culture experts call to attention the circumstances that make livestreamers on AfreecaTV, the country’s largest one-person streaming platform, vulnerable to crime.
Explosive growth of AfreecaTV
AfreecaTV has seen explosive growth in recent years due to the rising popularity of one-person streaming broadcasts. While it faces competition from the newer and more strictly regulated Naver-owned Chzzk, AfreecaTV currently stands as the nation's top streaming platform, in terms of monthly active users.
Last year, AfreecaTV logged its highest annual sales and operating profit since its launch, reaching 347 billion won ($261 million) and 90 billion won, respectively. Not adjusted for inflation, the numbers log 172 percent and 233 percent increase in sales and operating profits, respectively, compared to five years ago.
Riding high on the platform's popularity, the streamers on AfreecaTV are also raking in money.
According to PoongToday, AfreecaTV's site for tracking star balloon payments, the top-earning livestreamer, BJ Commando Zico, earned some 32 billion won last year. Star balloons refer to AfreecaTV's digital currency that viewers can gift streamers to be converted into real cash.
BJ Commando Zico streams "Excel Broadcast," which features a male livestreamer as the host and several female livestreamers as guests. The broadcast is nicknamed "Excel Broadcast" as it ranks the number of star balloons the female livestreamers get during the broadcast in an Excel spreadsheet-like format.
According to PoongToday, the top-earning livestreamers on AfreecaTV make between 10 to 30 billion won annually.
However, despite their success, or perhaps because of it, livestreamers have repeatedly been linked to criminal activities. Most recently, AfreecaTV BJ Kim Gang-pae was arrested earlier this week after it emerged that he had used drugs such as ketamine multiple times over the past year. Some 10 other individuals, including female livestreamers active on AfreecaTV, were also charged with drug use in connection with Kim.
Lack of protection, trends on AfreecaTV fuel criminal activities
Fame and money, combined with a lack of protection from official entities such as agencies, can leave livestreamers particularly vulnerable to criminal activities.
"Because they are well-known to many people, any vulnerabilities they have can serve as critical weaknesses. As a result, BJs may often find themselves in situations where they must comply with demands, which can lead to involvement in drug use or sex crimes," said pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik.
"In the case of celebrities, their agencies provide protective measures, but for independent media creators, there is no system in place to manage risks when a crisis occurs," he said.
The rise of "Excel broadcasts" on AfreecaTV is also seen as fueling criminal activities on the platform. "As 'excel broadcasts' have become mainstream and personal broadcasting has become more challenging to do on AfreecaTV, BJs need to attach themselves to so-called 'powerful circles' to make money," said BJ Gamdonglan, during a live broadcast on Friday.
"During the process, BJs have to engage in drug use and sexual relations. If they don't, they are excluded from those circles and lose sponsorships," she said. "(AfreecaTV) is an animal kingdom filled with 'cyber pimps' and sex trafficking," she added.
An AfreecaTV official told The Korea Herald that, as a platform operator, it has no control over what the livestreamers do.
"If a BJ performs criminal activities on-screen, we have measures to immediately shut down the broadcast," said an official from AfreecaTV. "However, we have no control over what the BJs do when they are not broadcasting," he said.
The AfreecaTV official added that they have no regulations to remove those with criminal records or individuals who are under arrest on criminal charges from AfreecaTV.
"Even if they are arrested as a current offender, their permanent expulsion from AfreecaTV cannot be easily enforced, as the charges against them may be overturned in future rulings," he said.
"However, if someone causes widespread social controversy, there are measures to shut down their broadcasts. It's difficult to say that there is one simple rule to regulate BJs on AfreecaTV who have a criminal history or are facing allegations. There is simply so much to monitor and so much to take into account," he said.
