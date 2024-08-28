Police use translator app to help child of foreign nationality

Most Popular
-
6
‘I hated being asked where I’m from,’ ex-North Korean diplomat tells Seoul lawmakers
-
7
Ador’s Min Hee-jin replaced by new CEO amid ongoing dispute
-
8
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digital sex crime surges
-
9
[News Analysis] Are movie tickets in Korea too expensive?
-
10
Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation
Police use translator app to help child of foreign nationalityBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Aug. 28, 2024 - 13:43
Seoul police recently helped a lost child of foreign nationality locate her parents, according to its official YouTube channel.
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday posted a video of the child's rescue, as part of the ongoing effort to promote its activities. A child was wandering near a police precinct station affiliated with the Gwangjin Police Station in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on an unspecified date in August.
The station's officers invited her in, but the crying child did not speak Korean. The officers comforted her and took out their phones to use a translator app.
She managed to say, "I'm looking for my parents, but I can't reach them. I'm scared."
The police said the officers managed to track down the child's parents, and reunited her with them.
More from Headlines
-
SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant
-
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn
-
Crisis in medical system builds as hospital workers plan walkout