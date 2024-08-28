Police use translator app to help child of foreign nationality

A screenshot from a video showing local police officers helping a lost child, posted on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's official YouTube channel (YouTube)

Seoul police recently helped a lost child of foreign nationality locate her parents, according to its official YouTube channel.

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday posted a video of the child's rescue, as part of the ongoing effort to promote its activities. A child was wandering near a police precinct station affiliated with the Gwangjin Police Station in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on an unspecified date in August.

The station's officers invited her in, but the crying child did not speak Korean. The officers comforted her and took out their phones to use a translator app.

She managed to say, "I'm looking for my parents, but I can't reach them. I'm scared."

The police said the officers managed to track down the child's parents, and reunited her with them.