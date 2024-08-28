Home

    Half of S. Koreans have chronic anger issues: study

    Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay

    Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?

    SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant

    [KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring

    ‘I hated being asked where I’m from,’ ex-North Korean diplomat tells Seoul lawmakers

    Ador’s Min Hee-jin replaced by new CEO amid ongoing dispute

    Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digital sex crime surges

    [News Analysis] Are movie tickets in Korea too expensive?

    Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation

Police use translator app to help child of foreign nationality

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Aug. 28, 2024 - 13:43

A screenshot from a video showing local police officers helping a lost child, posted on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's official YouTube channel (YouTube) A screenshot from a video showing local police officers helping a lost child, posted on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's official YouTube channel (YouTube)

Seoul police recently helped a lost child of foreign nationality locate her parents, according to its official YouTube channel.

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday posted a video of the child's rescue, as part of the ongoing effort to promote its activities. A child was wandering near a police precinct station affiliated with the Gwangjin Police Station in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on an unspecified date in August.

The station's officers invited her in, but the crying child did not speak Korean. The officers comforted her and took out their phones to use a translator app.

She managed to say, "I'm looking for my parents, but I can't reach them. I'm scared."

The police said the officers managed to track down the child's parents, and reunited her with them.

