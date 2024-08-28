KTO unveils award-winning tourism souvenirs

Dancheong-style keyboard (Korea Tourism Organization) Dancheong-style keyboard (Korea Tourism Organization)

The Korea Tourism Organization announced 25 award-winning items for the 2024 Korea Tourist Souvenir Contest, each showcasing beauty and charms of Korea. The contest, held by the organization in May, received 580 applications of creative souvenirs under 300,000 won ($225). Gamseonok Original Set, a premium dessert box featuring iconic regional specialties like the dried persimmons of Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, won the top prize this year.

The Gamseonok Original Set is announced as the top winner of the 2024 Korea Tourist Souvenir Contest. (KTO)

The gold prize went to Aengganghyangcha, a medicinal herb tea blend with agricultural products from Namhae, South Gyeongsang Province, such as raspberry, mint and yuja as well as Kori Gin, which is crafted from 10 herbs native to the Korean Peninsula and has been recognized by local and global spirits competitions, including the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. A Najeonchilgi-themed tumbler, featuring popular designs found in mother-of-pearl inlaid lacquerware, was one of three silver prize winners. Najeonchilgi is a lacquered box with an inlaid mother-of-pearl chrysanthemum and scroll design.

Najeonchilgi-themed tumblers (KTO)

Kori Gin (KTO)