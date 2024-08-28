KTO unveils award-winning tourism souvenirs

Most Popular
-
6
‘I hated being asked where I’m from,’ ex-North Korean diplomat tells Seoul lawmakers
-
7
Ador’s Min Hee-jin replaced by new CEO amid ongoing dispute
-
8
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digital sex crime surges
-
9
[News Analysis] Are movie tickets in Korea too expensive?
-
10
Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation
KTO unveils award-winning tourism souvenirsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug. 28, 2024 - 12:52
The Korea Tourism Organization announced 25 award-winning items for the 2024 Korea Tourist Souvenir Contest, each showcasing beauty and charms of Korea.
The contest, held by the organization in May, received 580 applications of creative souvenirs under 300,000 won ($225).
Gamseonok Original Set, a premium dessert box featuring iconic regional specialties like the dried persimmons of Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, won the top prize this year.
The gold prize went to Aengganghyangcha, a medicinal herb tea blend with agricultural products from Namhae, South Gyeongsang Province, such as raspberry, mint and yuja as well as Kori Gin, which is crafted from 10 herbs native to the Korean Peninsula and has been recognized by local and global spirits competitions, including the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
A Najeonchilgi-themed tumbler, featuring popular designs found in mother-of-pearl inlaid lacquerware, was one of three silver prize winners.
Najeonchilgi is a lacquered box with an inlaid mother-of-pearl chrysanthemum and scroll design.
Dancheong keycaps, one of the four bronze prize winners, are an eye-catching option incorporating dancheong designs -- traditional Korean decorative coloring on wooden buildings and artifacts -- on a keyboard.
The Korea Tourism Organization will promote the winning merchandise at local and international events.
Award-winning souvenirs will be available online and at various retail shops, including Hyundai Department Store. They will also be featured at the 2024 Souvenir Fair to take place Nov. 22 and 23 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul.
More from Headlines
-
SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant
-
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn
-
Crisis in medical system builds as hospital workers plan walkout