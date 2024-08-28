Home

Yeongyeongdang Feast to take place at Changdeokgung

By Choi Si-young

Published : Aug. 28, 2024 - 12:42

The Yeongyeongdang Feast at Changdeokgung in May 2023. (Korea Heritage Service) The Yeongyeongdang Feast at Changdeokgung in May 2023. (Korea Heritage Service)

A reenactment of a royal feast showing how Joseon-era (1392-1910) officials celebrated events involving kings and their families will take place Sept. 4-5 at Yeongyeongdang in Changdeokgung, one of the five Joseon-era palaces in Seoul.

The Yeongyeongdang Feast was first held by the eldest son of King Sunjo to mark Queen Sunwon’s 40th birthday in 1828 at Yeongyeongdang -- a hall Crown Prince Hyomyeong, the eldest son, set up during the same or the previous year to host royal celebrations.

The first reenactment of the Yeongyeongdang Feast took place in 2006 and continued for three years, showcasing ceremonies interspersed with royal music and dance. The annual reenactment returned in 2019.

The Sept. 4-5 event, running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., requires an 8,000 won admission ticket to Changdeokgung, which can be purchased either on-site or online at the Korea Heritage Service website.

The Korea Heritage Service said it may have English interpreters available at the event to help them understand the performance by the Korea National University of Arts and its dance research institute.

