Yoon postpones dinner with PPP leaders amid row over medical school quota increase

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) poses for a photo with Han Dong-hoon (left), the leader of the ruling People Power Party, and PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho (right) during their dinner meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 21. (The presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has postponed his planned dinner with ruling People Power Party leaders until after the Chuseok holiday, his office said Wednesday, amid a row with the PPP leader over the issue of the medical school quota increase.

Yoon had planned to host a dinner Friday with PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, five Supreme Council members, and the party's policy chief, but the presidential office said the meeting has been put off to prioritize the issues of people's livelihoods.

"Ahead of Chuseok, the priority is to show how we are contemplating solutions to people's livelihood issues, rather than showing the party and the government gathering for a meal," a senior presidential official told reporters in a message.

"We plan to have the meal with the ruling party leadership after the Chuseok holiday," the official added. This year's Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, will run from Sept. 16-18.

The postponement comes after Han proposed deferring the medical school quota increase for 2026 to help break an impasse over the government's medical reform plans.

The presidential office reportedly balked at the idea, saying the government stands by its plan to increase admissions by 2,000 seats every year for the next five years. (Yonhap)