Parliament to pass livelihood-related bills at plenary session

This file photo shows a plenary session of the National Assembly on Aug. 5. (Yonhap)

Rival political parties are set to hold a parliamentary plenary meeting Wednesday to pass several key livelihood bills that have been stalled for months due to partisan disputes, including a nursing act that calls for nurses to play greater roles.

This will mark the first time since the 22nd National Assembly opened in May that the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party will pass such bills at a plenary session.

The legislation includes a special bill aimed at assisting victims of a series of home rental scams that exploit the country's unique rental system, known as "jeonse." Under the bill, jeonse fraud victims will be allowed to lease public housing for up to 20 years.

The Assembly is also expected to pass the nursing act, which calls for physician assistant nurses to take on greater roles amid a protracted walkout by trainee doctors protesting a hike in the country's medical school admission quota.

Another bill set for passage is a law revision aimed at preventing parents who have neglected child-rearing responsibilities from claiming their children's wealth.

The rival parties are unlikely to address other contentious bills that President Yoon Suk Yeol has recently vetoed, including four broadcasting bills.

Earlier this month, the two sides agreed to first address the bills on livelihood issues amid months of political strife, with the DP unilaterally seeking to pass controversial bills, such as one mandating a special counsel probe into allegations surrounding the death of a Marine last year. (Yonhap)