Samsung SDI, GM to jointly build EV factory in US

Most Popular
-
1
Half of S. Koreans have chronic anger issues: study
-
2
Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay
-
3
Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?
-
4
[Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon
-
5
[KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring
-
6
SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant
-
7
Ador’s Min Hee-jin replaced by new CEO amid ongoing dispute
-
8
‘I hated being asked where I’m from,’ ex-North Korean diplomat tells Seoul lawmakers
-
9
Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation
-
10
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digital sex crime surges
Samsung SDI, GM to jointly build EV factory in USBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 28, 2024 - 10:27
Samsung SDI Co., a South Korean battery maker, said Wednesday it has signed a formal deal with global automaker General Motors Co. to jointly build electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the US state of Indiana.
Under the deal, the two companies will invest a combined US$3.5 billion to build the plant, with an initial annual production capacity of 36 gigawatt-hours, Samsung SDI said in a statement.
The Indiana plant aims to begin production in 2027.
"We have decided to establish a premium battery production base to spearhead the US EV market based on our strong partnership with GM, the No. 1 automaker in North America," Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho said in the statement.
More from Headlines
-
SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant
-
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn
-
Crisis in medical system builds as hospital workers plan walkout