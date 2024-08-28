Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Half of S. Koreans have chronic anger issues: study

    Half of S. Koreans have chronic anger issues: study
  2. 2

    Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay

    Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay
  3. 3

    Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?

    Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?
  4. 4

    [Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon

    [Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring

    [KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring
  1. 6

    SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant

    SK Innovation, E&S to merge into W100tr energy giant
  2. 7

    Ador’s Min Hee-jin replaced by new CEO amid ongoing dispute

    Ador’s Min Hee-jin replaced by new CEO amid ongoing dispute
  3. 8

    ‘I hated being asked where I’m from,’ ex-North Korean diplomat tells Seoul lawmakers

    ‘I hated being asked where I’m from,’ ex-North Korean diplomat tells Seoul lawmakers
  4. 9

    Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation

    Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation
  5. 10

    Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digital sex crime surges

    Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digital sex crime surges
피터빈트

Samsung SDI, GM to jointly build EV factory in US

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 28, 2024 - 10:27

    • Link copied

This photo shows Samsung SDI Co. CEO Choi Yoon-ho (right) and General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra speaking at an MOU signing ceremony in March. (Samsung SDI Co.) This photo shows Samsung SDI Co. CEO Choi Yoon-ho (right) and General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra speaking at an MOU signing ceremony in March. (Samsung SDI Co.)

Samsung SDI Co., a South Korean battery maker, said Wednesday it has signed a formal deal with global automaker General Motors Co. to jointly build electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the US state of Indiana.

Under the deal, the two companies will invest a combined US$3.5 billion to build the plant, with an initial annual production capacity of 36 gigawatt-hours, Samsung SDI said in a statement.

The Indiana plant aims to begin production in 2027.

"We have decided to establish a premium battery production base to spearhead the US EV market based on our strong partnership with GM, the No. 1 automaker in North America," Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho said in the statement.

More from Headlines