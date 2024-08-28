Samsung SDI, GM to jointly build EV factory in US

This photo shows Samsung SDI Co. CEO Choi Yoon-ho (right) and General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra speaking at an MOU signing ceremony in March. (Samsung SDI Co.)

Samsung SDI Co., a South Korean battery maker, said Wednesday it has signed a formal deal with global automaker General Motors Co. to jointly build electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the US state of Indiana.

Under the deal, the two companies will invest a combined US$3.5 billion to build the plant, with an initial annual production capacity of 36 gigawatt-hours, Samsung SDI said in a statement.

The Indiana plant aims to begin production in 2027.

"We have decided to establish a premium battery production base to spearhead the US EV market based on our strong partnership with GM, the No. 1 automaker in North America," Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho said in the statement.