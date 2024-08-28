Seoul shares open tad higher on tech, auto gains

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened slightly higher Wednesday, led by gains in tech, autos, and other blue chips.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.38 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,686.27 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics and chip rival SK hynix added 0.26 and 0.23 percent, respectively.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.21 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia also rose 1.18 percent.

Battery shares were mixed, with industry leader LG Energy Solution down 0.8 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI up 0.15 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,329.95 won against the US dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)