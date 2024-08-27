[김대균의 영어산책] 최신 한국 일본 토익 기출 독해 동의어 정리 (3)

지난주에 이어 토익 독해 동의어를 제공한다. 예문은 토익 기출 예문이 아니고 필자가 모두 새롭게 만든 예문들이다!

flat = unchanging

flat - (a.) 평평한, 변하지 않는 (Not varying; unchanging) ★★★★

(ex) The sales figures remained flat over the last quarter.

(지난 분기 동안 판매 수치는 변하지 않았다.)

(ex) His tone was flat and unchanging throughout the conversation.

(그의 말투는 대화 내내 변하지 않고 평평했다.)

engage = hire

engage - (v.) 고용하다, 채용하다 (To hire or employ someone) ★★★★

(ex) The company plans to engage new staff for the upcoming project.

(회사는 다가오는 프로젝트를 위해 새로운 직원을 고용할 계획이다.)

(ex) They decided to hire a consultant to help with the transition.

(그들은 전환을 돕기 위해 컨설턴트를 고용하기로 결정했다.)

impact = effect

impact - (n.) 영향, 효과 (A strong effect or influence on something) ★★

(ex) The new policy had a significant impact on employee productivity.

(새 정책은 직원 생산성에 상당한 영향을 미쳤다.)

(ex) The effect of the new law was immediately felt across the industry.

(새 법의 효과는 산업 전반에 즉각적으로 느껴졌다.)

unique = unequaled

unique - (a.) 독특한, 유일한 (Being the only one of its kind; unequaled) ★★★★

(ex) Her unique style of painting has gained her many admirers.

(그녀의 독특한 그림 스타일은 많은 팬들을 얻었다.)

(ex) The service provided by the hotel was unequaled by any other in the area.

(호텔에서 제공하는 서비스는 이 지역의 어떤 곳보다도 뛰어났다.)

mild = gentle

mild - (a.) 온화한, 부드러운 (Not severe or strong; gentle) ★★

(ex) The weather was mild, perfect for a walk in the park.

(날씨가 온화하여 공원에서 산책하기에 완벽했다.)

(ex) He spoke in a gentle tone, calming everyone around him.

(그는 부드러운 어조로 말해 주변 사람들을 진정시켰다.)

input = advice

input - (n.) 조언, 의견 (Help or advice given to improve something) ★★★★

(ex) We value your input on how to improve our services.

(저희는 서비스를 개선하기 위한 당신의 조언을 소중히 여깁니다.)

(ex) She offered valuable advice on the direction of the project.

(그녀는 프로젝트의 방향에 대해 귀중한 조언을 제공했다.)

confirm = verify

confirm - (v.) 확인하다, 입증하다 (To establish the truth or correctness of something; verify) ★★

(ex) Can you confirm the details of the meeting for me?

(회의 세부 사항을 확인해 주시겠습니까?)

(ex) They verified the information before publishing the report.

(그들은 보고서를 발표하기 전에 정보를 확인했다.)

establish = start

establish - (v.) 설립하다, 시작하다 (To set up or start something, such as an organization or system) ★★★★

(ex) The company was established in 1995.

(그 회사는 1995년에 설립되었다.)

(ex) They decided to start a new initiative to promote sustainability.

(그들은 지속 가능성을 촉진하기 위해 새로운 이니셔티브를 시작하기로 결정했다.)

process = complete

process - (v.) 처리하다, 완료하다 (To handle or complete a series of actions or steps) ★★★

(ex) The application will be processed within three business days.

(신청서는 영업일 기준 3일 이내에 처리될 것입니다.)

(ex) He completed the paperwork before the deadline.

(그는 기한 전에 서류 작업을 완료했다.)

pick up = obtain

pick up - (v.) 얻다, 습득하다 (To obtain or acquire something) ★★★

(ex) She picked up some valuable skills during her internship.

(그녀는 인턴십 동안 귀중한 기술을 습득했다.)

(ex) He managed to obtain a copy of the report before the meeting.

(그는 회의 전에 보고서 사본을 얻었다.)

accommodate = provide space for

accommodate - (v.) 수용하다, 공간을 제공하다 (To provide space for; to make room for) ★★★★

(ex) The hotel can accommodate up to 300 guests.

(그 호텔은 최대 300명까지 수용할 수 있다.)

(ex) The new office layout provides space for additional employees.

(새 사무실 레이아웃은 추가 직원들을 위한 공간을 제공합니다.)

equivalent = same

equivalent - (a.) 동등한, 같은 (Equal in value, amount, function, or meaning) ★★★★

(ex) One Euro is equivalent to about 1.18 US Dollars.

(1유로는 약 1.18미국 달러와 동등하다.)

(ex) The two positions have the same level of responsibility.

(그 두 직책은 같은 수준의 책임을 가진다.)

be held = be presented

be held - (phr.) 열리다, 개최되다 (To take place; to be presented or conducted) ★★★★

(ex) The conference will be held next week in New York.

(회의는 다음 주에 뉴욕에서 열릴 것이다.)

(ex) The award ceremony will be presented in front of a live audience.

(시상식은 생중계되는 관중 앞에서 열릴 것이다.)